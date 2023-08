The Abilene High Eagles traveled to Odessa Friday afternoon to take on the Permian Panthers.

The Eagles beat the Panthers, 49-14.

Abilene High had a dominating first half with four unanswered touchdowns by three different Eagles.

Odessa Permian tried to strike back with two touchdowns to cut into the Eagles lead.

The Eagles fly into week two 1-0, with a win against the Panthers.

Up next: Abilene High takes on Abilene Cooper for the Crosstown Showdown at Shotwell Stadium.