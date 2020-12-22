Abilene High still alive thanks to “gutsy win” in 2nd round

The Abilene High Eagles are still alive in the Class 6A Division II playoffs after a gutsy performance by a gutsy team on Friday night against North Crowley.

The Eagles defense played one of its best games of the season, and the offense scored just enough to get the 12-7 victory.

It wasn’t pretty, but it showed the heart of the 2020 Eagles.

Mike Fullen said, “It was a gutsy performance. I thought our defense played extremely well. Coach Williamson and his staff had a good game plan. Once we got settled in, I thought we played outstanding. We had a tough road with the offense, and that’s just a testament to who we were playing. Didn’t make any huge adjustments. Stayed to the grinding stone and kept giving the ball back to the offense and gave it back to them enough times for us to put more points on the scoreboard than they had.”

The Abilene High Eagles play at Globe Life Park on Saturday agianst Denton Guyer at 3:15pm.