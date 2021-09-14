Abilene High survives slow start to pick up first win of 2021

The Abilene High Eagles and the Cooper Cougars are both coming off victories for the first time this season.

Head coach Mike Fullen’s Eagles fell behind 19-2 in the second quarter, but Abilene High bounced back to score the final 21 points of the game with 14 of those points coming in the 4th quarter.

It wasn’t the easiest way to get a victory, but it’s the first win of the season, and it was a good gut check for the Eagles.

Fullen said, “Oh, yeah! They showed great mental toughness. I told them,’In order to be a great football team, you have to be a good football team, first, and you’ve got to produce. I hate the word potential, but I told them, ‘Up to this point, you’ve been potentially a good team, but we haven’t produced like one.’ Second half we went out and produced like a good football team and put all phases together. The defense, they played great the whole game and kept us in it. I told them at halftime that this is going to be like eating an elephant. You take it one bite at a time, and that’s what we did, one drive at a time and one play at a time.”

Abilene High goes back on the road this week.

They are headed to the metroplex to take on Grand Prairie at 7 at the Gopher Bowl.