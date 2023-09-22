ABILENE, Texas (BCH Sports) – The Abilene High Eagles are playing for keeps as they open district play up in Lubbock going up against the Monterey Plainsmen in district 2-5A division I.

Abilene High advances to 1-0 in district play after beating the Plainsmen 59-14.

The Eagles built a 49-7 lead by the half. Brayden Henry scored two of first three touchdowns for Abilene High.

The defensive gave up one big play but other than that, they shutdown Monterey’s offense for the entire game.

Abilene continues district play next week at home against Amarillo Tascosa for their Homecoming game.

Back in the Key City, Cooper host Odessa Permian for the Cougars last non-district matchup.

Cooper entered Friday’s game hoping to get back into the win column but came up short to the Panthers, 41-20.

Permian jumped out to a 13-0 lead and led 20-7 in the second quarter. Coopers Christian Rico, scored on a 4-yard run to pull the Coogs within a touchdown.

Later in the first half, Cooper had the ball with a chance to drive down and tie the game, but Permian picked off a screen pass and returned it for a touchdown taking a 27-13 lead at the half.

Cooper never got any closer than two touchdown the rest of the night.

The Cooper Cougars are open next week before they start district play against Wichita Falls Rider on October 5th at 6 p.m.

At Hugh Sandifer, Wylie finishes up their last non-district game hosting San Angelo Central. The Bulldogs secured an 37-27 win over the Bobcats to advance to 3-2 on season.

Wylie’s offense came out hot as the Bulldogs Malachi Daniels had a 4-yard touchdown run to go 17-0 in the second quarter.

Quarterback Bear Meng hit Derrick Evans for a deep shot, then hurdled a DB on a QB keeper and then hit Evans for a touchdown to have Wylie go up 24-7.

The Bobcats was able to score one last time before half time making it 24-14.

Wylie improves to 3-2 with a 37-27 win over San Angelo Central. The Bulldogs are open next week and faces Plainview for their district opener away on October 6th at 7 p.m.