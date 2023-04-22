ABILENE, Texas (BCH Sports) – At Blackburn Field, the Eagles hosted Lubbock Coronado in another district game.
Abilene High won by a final score of 10-3 in their senior day game.
The Eagles jumped on the score board early in the first inning to take a 4-0 lead.
By the top of the third, Lubbock Coronado had their first two runs, but the Eagles were able to answer back with a run scored in the bottom of the third.
Abilene High advances to 12-6 in district play.
District 4-5A Scores:
Lubbock Monterey Plainsmen – 4
Cooper Cougars – 1
Lubbock High Westerners – 0
Wylie Bulldogs – 10