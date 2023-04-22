ABILENE, Texas (BCH Sports) – At Blackburn Field, the Eagles hosted Lubbock Coronado in another district game.

Abilene High won by a final score of 10-3 in their senior day game.

The Eagles jumped on the score board early in the first inning to take a 4-0 lead.

By the top of the third, Lubbock Coronado had their first two runs, but the Eagles were able to answer back with a run scored in the bottom of the third.

Abilene High advances to 12-6 in district play.

District 4-5A Scores:

Lubbock Monterey Plainsmen – 4

Cooper Cougars – 1

Lubbock High Westerners – 0

Wylie Bulldogs – 10