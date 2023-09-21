ABILENE, Texas (BCH Sports) – The Abilene High Eagles get district started with a road game against Lubbock Monterey.

This time last year, most of the Eagle’s roster was getting ready for their first varsity district game.

They found out it’s different than non-district and junior varsity real fast.

This year, those players are experienced, so they know what to expect, and they are in charge of getting the newest members of the varsity ready to go.

Boss Brake said, “Last year, we had some ups and downs. This year, I can tell it’s more like a brotherhood. We have a lot more experience. We have a least one season under our belts. We are pretty confident in our ability. They know that have a spot to makes us better and to make them better. Even if we go to playoffs, people who are showing out can get moved up and get starting time. They’ve done good.”

Jerrod Turner said,”Everyone is more aggressive, more faster, more aggressive, more quicker, more locked in to district. Everybody just loves this time of season. We love it when district comes around because everything is more intense and everything matters.”

It’s time for the games that matter for the Eagles.

The road to the playoffs for Abilene High starts on Friday at 8 p.m. at Lubbock Monterey.