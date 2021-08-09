Abilene High takes the field with high expectations in 2021

The Abilene High Eagles are coming off their best season since 2016.

They want to continue the turn around this year.

Six starters are back for head coach Mike Fullen one both sides of the ball.

Quarterback Abel Ramirez is one of those returners, and he’s a BigCountryHomepage.com Sports Player to Watch in 2021.

The line he’s playing behind is on the smaller side, but those guys intend to prove to everyone they can play.

Zach Killam says, “We are just confident, we’re very confident. No matter our size we are just confident. We might be small, but we’ll come out and hit heads. We are good, and I just think we can do our part this year and we’re going to do really good. I just really want to be here for these guys, and just teach the younger guys how to step up and be a leader so they can have their good senior year, and i’m justy hoping they can give me their all.”

Noah Hatcher says, “I want people to know, like, we’re not just a little small town school. We’re ready to go. We’re not scared of anybody.”

The Eagles are picked to return to the playoffs in 2021, but they want to finish higher than fourth.

Abilene High opens the new season in Amarillo against the Tascosa Rebels.