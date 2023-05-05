The Abilene High Eagles took the lead in their series with Amarillo High on Friday with a 6-5 victory.

The Eagles picked up six hits during the course of the game on their way to the six run total, and the Sandies gifted two errors to help Abilene High’s cause.

The Sandies came away with six hits, too.

Abilene High improves its record to 15-16 on the season. Amarillo High falls to 18-11-2.

The Eagles go to for the sweep on Saturday at noon at Lubbock Cooper High School. If Amarillo High wins Game 2, Game 3 follows thirty minutes after Game 2.