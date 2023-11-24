WICHITA FALLS, Texas (BCH Sports) – Abilene High jumped out to a 20 to 3 lead at the half, and they hung on to beat Justin Northwest 27-16 to advance.

Abilene built their lead in the first half with a pair of touchdown passes from Dylan Slack to Brayden Henry and Bryson Perez in the first quarter.

Two field goals in the second half by Naim Segura provided the other six in the first half.

Northwest had three chances deep in Abilene High territory in the first half, but the Eagle’s defense stood strong and gave the ball back to the offense on downs.

The Black Shirts also forced four turnovers for the second week in a row. They recovered a pair of fumbles in the first half and Tre Sharp picked off two passes.

Abilene High advances to the fourth round for the first time since 2011. They will take on Aledo for the right to advance to the Class 5A Division I semifinals.