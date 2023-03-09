ABILENE, Texas (BCH Sports) – The Abilene High Eagles opened up the AISD tournament at Blackburn Field on Thursday afternoon against Wichita Falls.

Eagles jumped on the board early in the first inning with seven runs on five hits, only leaving one on base.

Abilene High kept the bats swinging throughout the game, beating the Coyotes 15-5 off a 10 run rule in the bottom of the 6th.

In the second game of the evening, Abilene host Wichita Falls Rider. They loss 17-0.

Abilene High host Wylie Friday at 4 p.m.