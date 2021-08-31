Abilene High tries to bounce back as Crosstown Showdown approaches

The Abilene High Eagles lost their opener after a slow start against Amarillo Tascosa.

However, the Eagles rebounded and outscored the Rebels in the last three quarters.

The Cooper Cougars are next for Abilene High.

The Eagles are trying to snap their first two-game losing streak to Cooper since 2003.

Abilene High is looking to rebound, and if there was a team out there that can make that happen, it’s the Cooper Cougars.

Fullen said, “It’s exciting. It’s really great for our community, especially this year getting fans back in the stands. It’s a great time for the community to come together and support both of their programs. It doesn’t have the weight that it used to have when we were both in the same district, but it’s still a fun game and exciting game. There’s not really any pressure to it. It’s a fun week for our players because they know each other. We’ve got a lot of respect for Coach Roan and his staff and what they do over there and just looking forward to it.”

Abilene High and Cooper meet at Shotwell Stadium on Friday at 7 p.m.

Abilene High is 6-4 against Cooper in the last ten meetings.