Head coach Mike Fullen’s Abilene High Eagles whipped Lubbock Coronado 35-14 to improve to 3-2 in district play and clinch a playoff berth.

The offense is the story in Friday night’s game.

At least, four different people took the snap for the Eagles in the victory.

The number includes freshman Brayden Henry.

The offense utilized a bunch of different sets and formations, but the goal was the same.

Abilene High wants to run the ball, and they did to the tune of 230 yards with five rushing touchdowns.

Fullen said, “I was really proud of our offense and our offensive coaches. They taught three different disciplines for one game with different people and to do that in a week, and they all contributed. It’s been in the works. You got to block out the noise. We’ve heard everything from the outside. We stayed the course and were patient with how we wanted to bring this along. The offensive guys did a tremendous job, and the players bought in. It was a total team effort, and there’s nothing better than winning as a team.”

The Eagles finish the regular season on Friday with a 4 p.m. kickoff against Amarillo High.

A win gives Abilene High the third seed in the postseason.

The Sandies are fighting for their playoff lives.