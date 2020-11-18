Abilene High was impressive in their victory over Frenship

Head coach Mike Fullen’s Abilene High Eagles took the field against Frenship on Friday night, and the Tigers were no match.

The Eagles took to the ground and ran past Frenship.

The team combined for 40 carries in the game and ran for 253 yards.

Phonzo Dotson led the charge with 105 yards and three scores.

Frenship was daring the Eagles to run the ball, and they did just that.

Mike Fullen said, “When we lined up for the national athem, and I was looking at the jumbotron, we had all of our kids masked up and locked in, and I looked over at the other sideline, and they didn’t have anybody masked up. So, I knew that our guys were ready to go. I think in all three phases of the game we played down hill football, played fast. I thought our defense played extremely well. Coach Williamson had a really good game plan put together. It was fun. I feel like we are hitting our stride right now, like we talked about last week.”

The Eagles go back on the road this week in the Little Southwest Conference.

Winless Odessa High is next with a kickoff at 7 p.m. at Ratliff Stadium.