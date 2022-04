On Saturday afternoon, the Abilene High Eagles and the Cooper Cougars hit the diamond for the newest edition of the Crosstown Showdown.

The Eagles scored four runs in the second inning and cruised to the win, 10-4.

Abilene High will be back at Blackburn Field Friday night to host the Odessa Permian Panthers.

Cooper’s next game is Tuesday night at home against the Lubbock Monterey Plainsman.