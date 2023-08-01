The Abilene High Lady Eagles used a strong pitching performance by Avah Reyes and Diana Silva to claim an 8-1 victory over the Cooper Lady Cougars on Tuesday afternoon.

Reyes pitched five innings, didn’t give up a run, didn’t walk anyone and struck out five Cooper hitters. Silva closed the game with two scoreless and hitless innings.

Abilene High started the scoring in the first. Tea Jimenez got on base on a throwing error and took third when the Lady Cougars weren’t looking. She then scored on a fielder’s choice by Kinzley Cantu.

The Lady Eagles added three runs in the third, one run in the fourth, one run in the fourth and some insurance with two runs in the seventh.

Cooper’s only run came in the fifth inning.

Cooper falls to 1-2 in District 4-5A. The Lady Cougars are at Wylie on Thursday.

Abilene High improves to 1-1 in district plays at Lubbock Monterey on Thursday.