ABILENE, Texas (BCH Sports) – The Abilene High Eagles take their show on the road for the first time since Week 1 on Friday night.

The Eagles feature an offense that is a big play waiting to happen.

They have four scoring plays, at least one in each game, to their credit for 40 yards or more.

Abilene High can strike from anywhere, and Mike Fullen likes having that abiltity in his back pocket.

He said, “Yeah, it’s a good luxury to have. We continue to try to create those opportunities. Our offense put up nearly 500 yards of offense on Friday. I know we are a step away every time the ball is snapped. We just have to consistently get better, whether it’s a win or a loss, are you getting better. Are we going to be a better team this Friday than you were last Friday.”

Abilene High is headed to the Lubbock area to face off against the undefeated Frenship Tigers. They get that one started at 7 p.m.