Head coach Mike Fullen’s Abilene High Eagles rolled over, around, and past Amarillo Caprock on Friday night for a 45-0 victory.

The Eagles improved their record to 1-1 in district play.

As has been the case in most games this season, the “Black Shirts” played a really good game.

They held the Longhorns to 59 yards in the first half and a total of 144 total yards.

Top it all off, they pitched a shutout!

Offenses are such that it’s hard to hold a team scoreless, so Fullen was really happy to see that.

Fullen said, “I know it feels good for me, but I know it feels really gratifying for coach Williamson and his staff. The work really hard, and they do a really good job of having our guys prepared. I told him after the first season, ‘Man, it’s looking pretty good,’ because we were playing at a faster pace. To see the work those guys put in day in a day out because it’s a grind. Coach Williamson is very demanding of those guys, and they play extremely hard for him and his staff. For them to get that shutout was a big deal.”

District play continues for the Eagles on Friday night on the road this week.

Abilene High visits state-ranked Lubbock Cooper.

Cooper is 2-0 in district play.