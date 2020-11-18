Abilene High’s defense shines against Frenship

The Abilene High Eagles took a big step toward earning a playoff berth and the defense helped lead the way.

Mike Fullen’s Black Shirts were really good on Friday night.

The held the Tigers to just over 250 total yards and forced four turnovers.

The Eagles took advantage of the performance and won the game by 35 points.

Fullen said, “We had a lot of young guys filling in for guys from last year that we were trying to get up to speed. We stuck to our plan. It was a real basic game plan. They just executed well. That’s the big thing with us. If we get lined up right, and if we know the calls, we can play fast, and we did that Friday night.”

The Eagles are back on the road this week.

They are headed to Odessa to take on the winless Broncos on Friday night.

Abilene High is 2-2 in district play.