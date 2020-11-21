Abilene High’s Dotson is stronger and staying on the field

The Abilene High Eagles continue District 2-6A play over in Odessa.

Eagles’ running back Phonzo Dotson is coming off his best game of the season with over 100 yards and three touchdowns against Frenship.

Dotson spent much of his first two seasons on varsity nursing nagging injuries.

This year, Dotson spent his Covid-19 down time getting stronger, so he can stay in the line up.

Dotson said, “As you can see I’ve only been hurt one game and I’ve been doing a lot of physical therapy working on my ankles and my injuries I had last year so I can stop missing games and be here for the team and help them win too. The O-Line’s been blocking pretty great the last six games we’ve played and I’m looking forward to our receivers having a big game this week too. We’ll all have a great week again, defense and offense. I’m just hoping we come out and get the victory.”

Dotson and Abilene High take on Odessa High at Ratliff Stadium Friday night.

They kick at 7 p.m.