ABILENE, Texas (BCH Sports) – Abilene High head coach Mike Fullen is heading into his fifth season as head coach, and his offense is as experienced as he’s ever had at Abilene High.

Eight starters are back on that side of the ball, and several of the new starters saw a lot of time on the field in 2022.

It’s a great luxury to have a group on offense that already knows what they are doing, and Fullen he’s looking forward to seeing how they do this year.

Mike Fullen said, “Really, the first couple of days in camp, you could see how much further ahead we were at this time than we were last year on the offensive side and the defensive side. We lost some key people in the secondary, but we brought some guys over in the spring. They did a great job. We had some guys step up in the scrimmage. That’s what we wanted to do in the scrimmage. We wanted to see if the pieces that we put in place how they would react under fire. We are in a lot better place than we were last year. I’ll tell you that.”

Abilene High opens things up on Friday night over in Odessa against Permian at Ratliff Stadium.

It’s a classic Little Southwest Conference showdown. Permian won last year’s game by two touchdowns.