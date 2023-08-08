ABILENE, Texas (BCH Sports)– This week’s Abilene Teacher’s Federal Credit Union Coach of the Week is Abilene High head coach Mike Fullen.

Fullen has overcome a lot.

Back in 2020, he beat colon cancer.

Fast forward three years later and the ball coach has recently celebrated winning the distinguished ‘Tom Landry Award.’

Now he’s excited to have a great team this season and make a deep run in the playoffs.

He’s thankful for the players and coaches for making each day fun and ready for more to come.

Head coach Mike Fullen said, “It’s why you get in the business is to take kids and develop them and take them to places they don’t think they can go and just develop their abilities and we’re just trying to grow men out here and football is all about life and life’s all about football. Ya know, and with what we do so that’s the biggest joy is where you start and where you finish and seeing the players develop.” Fullen added, “Not only during the season but over their career and over the program, that’s the biggest joy that I get out of it is just the development of a player. Not only as a man in the community and in the classroom, but also as a football player.”