ABILENE, Texas (BCH Sports) – Abilene High’s head football coach and athletic direct Mike Fullen has been honored with the prestigious Tom Landry award. This for his outstanding character and leadership in the coaching profession.

Fullen expresses his gratitude and humbleness in receiving the award and being associated with other Big Country legends in the coaching world.

“I was shocked, extremely honored, humbled,” said Fullen. “Just to be nominated with the guys that I was nominated with was quite an honor. To be selected to receive this award was epic. And to be named along with guys that have been on that list when you think of; Todd Dodge, Gary Joseph, Mike Copeland, Charlie Johnston, all the icons Larry Hill. Icons of the profession that I’ve always looked up to. To be on that list, it was a great feeling.”

Fullen says he’s honored to be able to bring some light to our community.