The Abilene High Eagles looked really good in their second district game of the season.

The offense in particular was good.

The running game is a focus for the Eagles, but they threw the ball really well.

Dylan Slack found six receivers for 159 yards, and he threw three touchdown passes.

The passing game has been hit and miss head coach Mike Fullen loved to see the Eagles have success throwing the ball.

Fullen said, “It’s extremely important. It’s just the process of the repetition in practice and gaining confidence weekly. Our guys up front did a really good job. We’ve emphacized and worked hard at getting those guys gelled together. We’ve had a lot of moving parts. We’ve had some extremely young guys that have had to grow up, and they are doing that every single day. Them having the protection in place allows for the confidence of the quarterback to throw the ball.”

Another tough test waits for the Eagles up in the Lubbock area this weekend.

Lubbock Cooper hosts Abilene High.

The Eagles are 1-1. The Pirates are 2-0.