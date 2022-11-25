Abilene High was surprising a lot of people with their run to the third round of the playoffs, but it came to an end in Arlington after they lost to Burleson Centennial, 17-7.

Centennial scored first on their first drive the game. Phillip Hamilton got in the end zone from six yards out to put the Spartans on top, 7-0.

Abilene High’s defense didn’t allow the Spartans back into the end zone in the first half, and the Eagles’ offense tied the game on a big play. Brayden Henry threw a short pass to Rylan Bradford, and Bradford did the rest of the work for a 55-yard touchdown.

The game was knotted up at 7 at halftime.

After a scoreless third quarter, Centennial took the lead. Hamilton scored on another rushing touchdown. The Spartans were in front 14-7 in the fourth quarter.

Abilene High gave the ball back to the Spartans on their next possession, and that led to a field goal to put Centennial up, 17-7.

Centennial added a defensive touchdown late in the game to make it 24-7.

The Eagles added a touchdown with a 1:10 to go in the game to cut into the lead. Henry scored a rushing touchdown to give us the final score of 24-14.

Abilene High finishes the season with a 6-7 record.