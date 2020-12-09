Abilene High’s road to the playoffs was hard, but they navigated the obstacles

The Abilene High Eagles are doing something no Eagles team has done since 2016.

They are getting ready for a playoff game.

Head coach MIke Fullen’s Eagles are in the Class 6A postseason as the fourth seed out of District 2-6A, and they are riding a three-game winning streak.

The 2020 season is weird one because of Covid-19.

You add coach Fullen’s battle against cancer to the equation, and it’s incredible that Abilene High is in this situation.

Fullen said, “Our team and our coaching staff did a fantastic job early in the year of getting our ship afloat and getting her out to sea. We knew it was going to be rough waters early, but my goal was to get back as soon as I could and do what I could to keep our ship going. We didn’t miss a beat.”

The Eagles are headed to Fort Stockton for their first round game of the Class 6A playoffs against El Paso Eastwood.

The Troopers are undefeated this season at 7-0. Abilene High is 4-4.