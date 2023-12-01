STEPHENVILLE, Texas (BCH Sports) – Aledo proved to be too much for the Abilene High Eagles to handle on Friday night and beat the Eagles, 56-21.

The Bearcats jumped on Abilene High fast with four touchdowns in the first quarter.

Davhon Keys found the end zone two times in the first frame, Hawk Patrick-Daniels scored one time.

Abilene High took advantage of a couple of special teams miscues in the second quarter to make it a game.

Brayden Henry scored a rushing touchdown and Dylan Slack threw a touchdown pass to go into the half down 28-14.

Aledo asserted control of the game with 28 more points in the second half.

Abilene High finishes the season with an 11-3 record. It’s their best season since 2011.