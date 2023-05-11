Current Abilene High and Cooper High football season ticket holders will have an opportunity to renew their seats for the 2023 season beginning May 15.

Abilene ISD again will partner with Hometown Ticketing online service, which soon will email current season ticket holders with instructions on the renewal process. If any ticket holders’ contact information has changed (email, address, phone number), updates can be made by calling the AISD Athletic office at 677-1444, ext. 3013.

The renewal period for current ticket holders is open May 15-June 2. The email from Hometown Ticketing will explain the “Renewal Period & Process” and will contain a renewal code. Ticket holders will purchase their same tickets during this time.

TRADE DAYS BEGIN IN JUNE

From June 12-15 the AISD Athletic office will offer “trade days” for current season ticket holders. During these four days, they will be given an opportunity to trade seats or purchase additional seats. Trade days will be Monday – Thursday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. at the Athletic Office, 241 Pine St. Tickets may be purchased by credit or debit cards. No cash or checks will be accepted.

NEW SEASON TICKET SALES COMING SOON

Available 2023 season tickets will be on sale for the public from June 19-Aug. 16. All available seats for AHS and CHS can be purchased by clicking the following link: https://www.abileneisd.org/departments/athletics/ticket-prices-information/.

For questions or more information, please contact the Abilene ISD Athletic Office at 325-677-1444 ext. 3013 or at blinda.raley@abileneisd.org.