Abilene ISD football season tickets go on sale this month

ABILENE – Season tickets for high school football will be back in the Abilene ISD for the 2021 season after all available seats in 2020 were general admission because of the global pandemic.

It is the policy of the AISD to offer season tickets to previous season-ticket-holders before offering them to the general public. Previous season-ticket-holders will be receiving a letter in the mail later this month with instructions on how to reserve their season tickets for the upcoming 2021 season.

Once those ticket holders receive their form, they must fill it out and mail it back in – along with a check – to the AISD Athletics Office (241 Pine St., 79601), or bring it to the One AISD Center to pick up tickets. Credit cards are accepted at the Athletics Office, but not over the phone. Any questions pertaining to season tickets need to be directed to the Athletics Office at 325-677-1444 ext. 7784.

Season-ticket renewal sales begin Monday, July 19 and continue through Thursday, July 22, and continue Monday, July 26, through Thursday, July 29. The administration building is closed on both July 23 and July 30. Ticket office hours are 8 a.m.-5 p.m., including the noon hour.

The deadline for renewing season tickets for the 2021 season for both Abilene School and Cooper High School is 5 p.m. Thursday, July 29. All remaining season tickets will be offered to the general public beginning Tuesday, Aug. 3, and will go through Thursday, Aug. 12.

For the 2021 football season, ALL tickets purchased at the gate will be $10 each, including children and students. Every person, regardless of age, must have a reserved ticket to all in the reserved section.

Cooper will host six home games this season (see schedule below), while Abilene High will host five home games (see schedule below). Season ticket prices for both schools is $35 per ticket.

Both teams will enter the 2021 season coming off playoff seasons in 2020. Cooper won the District 4-5A championship, while Abilene High reached the third round of the Class 6A playoffs out of District 2-6A.

2021 Abilene High School Football Schedule

Friday, Aug. 27 – at Amarillo Tascosa, 7 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 3 – vs. Cooper (CHS home team), 7 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 10 – vs. Cedar Park Vista Ridge, 7 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 17 – at Grand Prairie, 7 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 24 – at Odessa Permian, 7 p.m.*

Friday, Oct. 1 – vs. Midland Legacy (formerly Midland Lee), 7 p.m.*

Friday, Oct. 15 – at Frenship, 7 p.m.*

Friday, Oct. 22 – vs. Odessa High (homecoming), 7 p.m.*

Friday, Oct. 29 – at Midland High, 7 p.m.*

Thursday, Nov. 4 – vs. San Angelo Central, 7 p.m.*

District 2-6A game*

2021 Cooper High School Football Schedule

Friday, Aug. 27 – vs. Keller, 7 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 3 – vs. Abilene High (CHS home), 7 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 10 – at Abilene Wylie, 7 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 17 – at Justin Northwest, 7 p.m.*

Friday, Sept. 24 – vs. Granbury, 7 p.m.*

Thursday, Oct. 7 – vs. FW Arlington Heights, 7 p.m.*

Friday, Oct. 15 – at FW Brewer, 7 p.m.*

Thursday, Oct. 21 – vs. Saginaw, 7 p.m.*

Friday, Oct. 29 – at Azle, 7 p.m.*

Friday, Nov. 5 – vs. Crowley, 7 p.m.*

District 4-5A game*