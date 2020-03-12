Breaking News
Abilene ISD suspends all athletic events Thursday and Friday

Abilene Independent School District announced late Wednesday night they are suspending all athletic events for end of the week.

The school district’s Lance Flemming said in a release, “All athletics competitions by AISD teams scheduled for Thursday and Friday have been cancelled out of an abundance of caution pertaining to the Coronavirus pandemic. We will have a decision on Saturday competitions Friday morning.”

The baseball teams were scheduled to host the AISD Baseball Tournament beginning Thursday at 2 p.m.

