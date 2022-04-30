It was a long weekend for former Abilene High Football standout Abram Smith, as he waited to hear his name called during the 2022 NFL Draft.

After three days of phone calls and anxiety, none of the 32 NFL teams decides to used one of their draft picks to select Smith, and he ended up going undrafted.

Despite not being drafted there was a high likelihood Smith would have the opportunity to sign with a team after the draft as an undrafted free agent, and that is exactly what happened.

According to Abram Smith, he is signing an undrafted free agent contract with the New Orleans Saints!

Signing with the Saints gives Smith the chance to attend training camp and compete for a roster spot.

In his final year playing in the backfield for the Baylor Bears, Smith ran for over 1,600 yards, and reached the end zone 12 times.

Smith’s ability to run the ball effectively played a massive role in Baylor’s ability to win the Big 12 Championship this season.

Even though is not the way Smith believed this day would go, his lifelong dream of becoming a professional football player has come true.