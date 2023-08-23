COMANCHE, Texas (BCH Sports) – This week we are in Comanche for the Coach of the Week.

Former Indian Jake Escobar is entering his third season leading his alma mater.

His first year was one to forget with just one win, but he and his team turned that around in 2022 with ten victories and a trip to the second round of the playoffs.

Every coach in the state wants to win when they take the field, but for Escobar, winning games at Comanche is personal.

“It means a lot to me, it really does because of where I grew up here,” said head coach Jake Escobar.

“The teachers, the community, the coaches, my friends and their parents are really the reason why I stayed in athletics. They pushed me to stay in athletics. My teachers always helped me, and my coaches always pushed me to be the best. So, it means a lot to come back home and be able to give back,” Esobar added.

Sawyer Wilkerson said, “You know Coach Escobar, he’s a coach that’s gonna coach you hard and demand the most out of you and I feel like every school needs a coach like that.”

Layden Welch said, “He’s different from what we were used to our freshman year. He came in and just took over and he was like ‘This is how I coach and if you don’t like it, you can get out of my program’. And I love him.”

Dalton Salinas piggybacked, “I think he’s a tough individual and I love him to death. I wouldn’t go to battle with anybody else.”

Escobar went on to say, “It means a lot to me to be back, it really does. Nobody will ever know that feeling and I think about it every day really. When you think about it, sometimes I sit there and reflect, and I never thought I would be here and so I’m lucky. I just thank everyone that’s made it possible.”

The Indians are picked to win the district championship and open the new season on Friday in Brady.