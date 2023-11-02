CISCO, Texas (BCH Sports) – Cisco head football coach Kevin Stennett is the Abilene Teachers Credit Union Coach of the Week.

Stennett, a former Cisco player, took over a successful program, and he’s kept things rolling right along.

He’s led the Loboes to the playoffs every year.

This season started off a little rocky with loses in the first four games, but his young roster is maturing and is 4-1 since the slow start.

The Loboes are growing and Stennett is one of the reasons for the improvement.

Stennett said, “There’s new challenges that you face every year. You know, we’ve been trying to fix our mentality all year long. Uh, we’ve taken a group that didn’t get much playing time last year. We’ve graduated a big senior class. So really, you know, fixing the mentality, getting lots of live reps at the varsity level with the offense and defense and all of our kids.”

Cisco player Gus Hart said, “Uh, he’s a great coach. I mean he’s always, um, he’s helped us become better players and better men in general. I think what he’s taught us will help us later on in life. A great coach.”

Stennett added, “This crew is a little different than we’ve had in the last few years, as far as experience and senior leadership. We learned how to practice as well, so when you start practicing better, you have kids that are excited about practicing out here in 35 degree weather. They are excited and practicing well, so that’s what you want to see. I graduated from Cisco. I have a lot of ex-Loboes on my staff. We take the tradition seriously. We are all proud to carry that on.”

Stennett and Cisco play for a share of the district title in the season finale against district leader Hawley.

Cisco head coach Kevin Stennett is the Abilene Teachers Federal Credit Union Coach of the Week.