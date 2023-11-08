SWEETWATER, Texas (BCH Sports) – Sweetwater’s Russell Lucas is in his third season as the head coach for the Sweetwater Mustangs.

He and his team are back in the playoffs for the 2nd time with him at the top of the program.

The Mustangs took the field in their regular season finale with 18 players that were freshmen or sophomores, and they are still in the playoffs with a 6-4 record.

Russell Lucas said, “Well it’s impressive that they’re as mature as they are to be as young as they are, but I do really attribute that to our leadership. Our seniors have done a great show demonstrating work ethics, practice habits, film study, all the things a young player wouldn’t know or might struggle through. I think we have great leadership so, I think that’s key for those young guys.”

Lucas went on to say, “It’s really important that they get to be in some guys that are close too and learn how to win those games that matter. Because you know some of those guys were playing 8th grade football last year, there’s no lose or go home mentality and so it’s been good for us.”

Lucas came to the Mustang Bowl from Hamlin where he was remarkably successful and led the Pied Pipers to the Class 2A Division II State Championship game one time.

It was the programs first trip to the final game of the season, his success continues in Sweetwater.

“We’ve had some really close games throughout the season. We had a couple of really tough losses in district were we just kind of got out classed and we lost bad. I mean those scores were pretty lopsided and a lot of teams we have gotten discourage in that,” said coach Lucas.

“So, to lose two games in a row like that and then to come out and play like we did against Snyder I think that speaks to our teams resilience and their belief in each other and our coaches and the things that are going on. So, that excites me for our guys,” coach Lucas added.

Sweetwater’s football head coach, Russell Lucas, is this week’s Abilene Teachers Federal Credit Union Coach of the Week.