STAMFORD, Texas (BCH Sports) – Stamford head football coach and athletic director Wayne Hutchinson is the Abilene Teachers Federal Credit Union Coach of the Week.

The Stamford Bulldogs are rolling with a perfect 5-0 record, and they are 1-0 in district play.

You can look to Wayne Hutchinson for a reason for some of the success.

The Bulldogs were improved last year, but this year, they look like one of the favorites to win a district title.

This is coach Hutch’s second stint in Stamford.

In his first, he led the Bulldogs to three straight appearances in the state championship game and two straight district titles.

He actually retired before returning to the sidelines in Stamford, but he is back on the sidelines at Anderson Stadium and winning games.

Coach Hutchinson, “I love to coach, I love kids, I love the camaraderie. I love the Friday night lights. I like that adrenaline that you get on Friday nights. I missed it.” Hutchinson continues, “I think our coaches come do a good job on the weekend with our game planning, and we come to practice and we feel like they’re good teachers and can get the schemes across to our kids, and I think our kids are very very receptive and have bought in to everything we’ve asked them to do. And, you know, you just can’t ask for anything more than that.”

Chance Birdsong, “I feel like our attitude has been a lot better than last year and the previous years beforehand. So I feel like he brought a big culture in that’s um been, he’s been here before; brought in tradition. I think it’s great to get back to that.

Hutchinson added, “I’m very humble that they asked me to come back. Um, there’s a lot of pride in this town. Uh, a lot of tradition, and it’s my job to try to keep that going. And Ima try my very best to do that.”

Wayne Hutchinson is the Abilene Federal Teachers Credit Union Coach of the Week.