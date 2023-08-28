This is cut down season for the NFL, and Abram Smith’s effort to earn a spot on an NFL team continues to come up short.

The former Abilene High Eagle was cut by the Minnesota Vikings this afternoon.

His dismissal comes after he scored his first touchdown in an NFL uniform on Saturday.

The Arizona Cardinals cut former Jim Ned star Colt McCoy on Monday, too.

McCoy seemed to be the quarterback that was going to start this season while Kyler Murray recovered from his injury, but that was not the case.

McCoy started six games for Arizona in 2022 and went 3-3 with over 15-hundred yards passing and four touchdowns.