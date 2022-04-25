The NFL is holding the draft this week starting on Thursday night in Las Vegas.

We just might a local player taken in this year’s draft.

Former Abilene High running back Abram Smith is on most team’s draft boards as we approach on Thursday.

He burst on to the scene with an outstanding senior season in 2021 with 1,601 yards and twelve touchdowns for Baylor.

Smith believes he has a style and approach that seperates him from the rest of the running backs in the draft.

Smith said, “What seperates me from the other players, every game, I want to kick the door down in order to be successful in that game. I think my mindset is different, andyou can see it in my play. I’m physical. I like to punish people. I like to dominate the game overall. I love everything about football. I love how physical it is. It’s really a grown man’s game. I literally love everything about being physical and being the hammer, pretty much.”

Smith is projected to be a 5th round pick on NFL.com.

They project him as a back up that could develop into a starter.

The second and third rounds are on Friday.

It finishes up on Saturday with rounds four through seven.