Abram Smith announced on Tuesday on Twitter that he is declaring for the 2022 NFL Draft.

Smith is coming off the best rushing performance in the history of the Baylor football program.

The former Abilene High star rushed for 1,601 yards in the 2021 season.

He averaged 6.1 yards a carry, and Smith found the end zone 12 times in a season that saw the Bears win the Sugar Bowl and the Big 12 championship.

The 2022 NFL Draft starts on April 28th with the first round and runs through April 30th.