The XFL revealed the ALL-XFL team for the 2023 season, and to no one’s surprise, former Abilene High running back Abram Smith is the first-team running back.

Smith the XFL in rushing with 791 yards in ten games for the D.C. Defenders. He was an easy choice for the first team because the nearest running back was 348 yards behind him

The former Baylor Bear averaged five yards every time he carried the ball, and Smith was tied for the league lead with seven rushing touchdowns.

Smith was one of seven Defenders on the All-XFL team, but in a media conference today, he said there should’ve been more of his teammates on the team.

The XFL Championship is next for Smith and the Defenders.

They face off against the Arlington Renegades on Saturday in San Antonio.

Smith says he expects 30 or more of his family, friends, and coaches to be at the game.