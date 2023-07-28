ABILENE, Texas (BCH Sports) – The NFL is finally getting back on the Abram Smith train.

The former Abilene High running back was invited to tryout by the Buffalo Bills and the Las Vegas Raiders.

This is Smith’s second attempt to make an NFL roster.

He was an undrafted free agent with the New Orleans Saints but was cut prior to the 2022 season.

Smith bounced back from that with a great performance in his first pro season in the XFL.

He led that league in rushing in 2023. Smith averaged over five years a carry and rushed for 355 yards more than the next nearest running back.

It would appear the Raiders are the best chance for Smith. Las Vegas features a running back depth chart that has only one running back that rushed for more than 70 yards in 2022.