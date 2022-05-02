Abram Smith is officially a member of the New Orleans Saints after signing a free agent contract with the club over the weekend.

Smith’s draft weekend was crueling.

He sat and waited for three days for a call that never came during the seven rounds.

It’s a rollercoaster, but it ended with a happy ending and a job.

Smith said, “And letting it finally go all the way through, I was relieved that it’s all over, but sad and disappointed that I didn’t get called, but my shot is still there, so I’m going to take that.”

Abram’s mother, Rosie Smith said, “Just knowing that I’m relieved for him. I know it’s hard that it didn’t go the way he wanted it to, but he has a job. He’s going to be in the NFL. His dreams came true.”

Abram’s father, Mark Soliz said, “It’s been really, really stressful. Words can’t describe it. It’s crazy, but we are going to do it, so he can play football where ever he wants play in the NFL level.”

Smith’s first minicamp with the Saints is coming up on May 13-15.

Cooper’s Dominique Rhodes is another Abilene running back that was a free agent out of college. He won a Super Bowl with the Indianapolis Colts.