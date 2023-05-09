Just about every kid in Texas grew up wanting to play for a championship, of some sort, in football.

Former Abilene High running back Abram Smith is getting that chance in the XFL Championship.

Smith and the D.C. Defenders are set to take on the Arlington Renegades for the XFL Championship in San Antonio.

Not only is Smith playing for a title, he is playing for a championship in his home state.

On top of that, he expects to have a bunch of his family in attendance at the Alamodome on Saturday.

Smith said, “It’s a great feeling. I’m from the west side of Texas, so a lot of family is going to be; the last time we played in San Antonio I has thirty plus in the stands for me alone. So, just to have them back out there. A couple of my high school coaches can come. I believe, last time I had coach Blue was out there, a lot of my high school coaches, coach Martinez. All of them were out there. I feel like it’s going to be the same thing coming up this week. I am very excited. I got a lot of people backing me up that are going to be out in the stands for me.”

Smith was the XFL’s leading rusher in 2023, but he gained just 27 yards when D.C. beat Arlington last month.

The Defenders and Renegades meet again in San Antonio on Saturday at 7 p.m.

The winner is the XFL champion.