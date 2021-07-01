Abram Smith returns to running back for Baylor

Former Abilene High star Abram Smith spent his first three years at Baylor going back and forth from running back to linebacker.

Now, Smith is returning to his original home at running back.

The Bears have other running backs, but Abram possesses a particular set of skills head coach Dave Aranda is looking for at the position.

Aranda said, “We are looking for down hill runners. We are looking for a straight line path from the running backs, and I think Abram’s had that in his past as a running back. I think BYU had a linebacker that transitioned to running back, and I think he ran for over a thousand yards. I think Abram is challenging the guys that we’ve got right now.”

As a running back Smith rushed for 46 yards and one touchdown in limited time on the field.

Texas Football says the Bears will finish 7th in the Big 12.