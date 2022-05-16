The New Orleans Saints just wrapped up rookie mini-camp.

Abram Smith just finished his first camp in the NFL.

It’s a pretty well known story that Smith went from running back to linebacker and back to running back he was at Baylor.

Now, he’s in the NFL as a running back, and when asked by the New Orleans media, if his at linebacker helped him at running back, he said, absolutely.

Smith said, “It was a great transition considering I was a running back before I was a linebacker. The whole linebacking situation helped me see the field a little bigger while I’m at running back, so I can see the holes and gaps where the linebackers and db’s and maybe even where the line is supposed to be. I can see, pre-snap, gap integrity, people not holding their gaps and see if I want to fill or not.”

Right now, Smith is fourth or fifth on the Saints depth chart at running back depending on the list you see.

The top two on the list are Alvin Kamara and Mark Ingram.