Abram Smith made it official today.

He is in the NFL.

The former Abilene High Eagle running back signedhis free agent contract with the New Orleans Saints.

It’s a three-year deal, but of course, he still has to make the team.

Smith went undrafted during the three day NFL Draft, but New Orleans struck a deal with the former Baylor Bear almost as soon as the draft was over.

He rushed for 1,601 yards in his only full season as a running back for the Bears.

In addition to signing Smith, the Saints cut running back Josh Adams.

It appears Smith is going to get a real shot to make the team.