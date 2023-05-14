ABILENE, Texas (BCH Sports)– Abram Smith and his team the D.C. Defenders fell in the championship game last night 35-26.

Smith had 13 carries for 90 yards, two receptions for 28 yards and two touchdowns.

Having his family and friends there to watch was special, as well as his time at D.C. and now looking towards the future.

Abram Smith said, “It felt great, you know I can look up in the stands and I’m making a good play and scored a couple touchdowns over here and got to look up at my dad and nephew and everybody else rooting me on.”

So tell me about your time with D.C.?

Smith said, “I enjoyed it man, it’s a big blessing. Nice little stepping stone to get back where I feel I belong. I feel like we didn’t finish the job and didn’t turn out the way it was supposed to go, I know a lot of guys are going somewhere big.”

So what’s next for Abram Smith?

Abram added, “Hopefully NFL man, I got a lot of whispers out there but we gotta make something solid.”