The play of the Abilene High Eagles defense has been outstanding this season, and middle linebacker Dre Abril provided one of the big plays in the Eagles loss to Tascosa last week.

He picked up a fumble and took it the distance for one of the two touchdowns they scored that night.

Abril is the guy in the middle. That makes him the quarterback of the defense.

As a result of that, he’s supposed to make plays like that.

Abril said, “A bunch of people were tackling him and then I was pursuing and I saw the ball fly out and was like oh my gosh. And then I went to the ball and it bounced like perfectly in my hands. So immediately when I got the ball, I just took off and started running as quickly as I can. The guy behind me almost caught me because he was wide receiver, and then Noah Hatcher blocked him for me so I could score.”

Head coach Mike Fullen said, “That play had been practiced over and over, you never know what’s it going to come about, but when it does you want to make sure that it’s done to perfection and he did a real good job that night.”

Abilene High is back at home on Friday night.

They are set to play Amarillo Caprock for the first time ever at 7 p.m.