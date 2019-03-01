ACHS advances to State Championship

February 28th, 2019 - The ACHS Panthers are back in the TAPPS State Championship game after beating top ranked Ovilla Christian 66-65 on Thursday.

ACHS and Ovilla Christian kept it close throughout the game, and the biggest lead came at the end of the first quarter when ACHS led 21-14.

The Panthers took a 36-34 lead at the half, and headed into the final quarter with a one point lead over the Eagles.

And that's where things got interesting.

With 15 seconds left in the game, ACHS down by two, Ben Frampton got the ball at the top of the key and drove in for what would be the game winning layup.

The Panthers advance to the 2A TAPPS State Championship where they will face Bryan Allen Academy in West at 4pm on Friday.