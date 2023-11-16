The Abilene Christian High School Panthers are still alive after a thrilling come from behind victory over Lake Hill Academy in round one of the TAPPS 6-man Division III playoffs.

The first half of that game didn’t go the way the Panthers wanted because they kept turning the ball over.

They took care of the ball inthe second half, and they scored late to survive and advance.

Davis Patteson said, “First half we had five turnovers and it was still a pretty close game at half. And we thought just cover the ball and maybe we won’t lose so, that’s what we did.”

Brooks Armstrong added, “We’re blessed to make it this far but I mean we just want to keep on going if that’s what’s going to happen, we want to keep it that way. They’re about the same size the same physicality, but they run our style of football. They like it tight and down hill so, I mean that’s our bread and butter so we’re ready for it.”

Isaac Presley said, “Coach Wade has been saying all week alright it’s going to be another dog fight and we’re ready for it. We’re going to keep going hard, keep getting better, just play the next play get the next down, win the next down and keep playing for each other.”

Plano Coram Deo is up next.

The Panthers go to Dublin to play the Lions on Friday night for the regional title.