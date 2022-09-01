The Abilene Christian High School Panthers got the 2022 season off to a great start with a victory in Week 1.

Now, they are getting ready to take on a red-hot Hermleigh team in Scurry County.

The Panthers can put on the board, and they held the Lubbock Titans to just 32 points last week.

They are playing well but have a fight on their hands on Friday night against Hermleigh.

Ty Armstrong said, “A lot of points are going to be scored, so I think it’s going to be a defensive game. Whoever stops the other the most wins the game.”

ACHS asst. coach Phillip Hall said, “I think they are phenomenal group of young men that try to execute what their coaches are asking out of them. That’s kind of what we have out of our group. When you get that from a group, there’s nothing you can ask than just, ‘Hey, just go play free without fear of crashing and burning.’ That’s what our kids do.”

This should be a good one.

The Panthers and the Hermleigh Cardinals get together in Hermleigh on Friday night at 7:30 p.m.