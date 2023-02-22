The Abilene Christian High School Panthers best season in year’s is over after they lost to Fort Worth Bethesda in the TAPPS Class 2A state semifinals, 60-50.

The two teams stayed close in the first half with Bethesda taking a 26-23 lead into the half.

ACHS came on strong in the third quarter to tie the game up at 34.

The Panthers even took a 42-40 lead in the 4th quarter, but that’s when Bethesda took control.

The Lions outscored ACHS 20-8 down the stretch to earn a 10-point victory.

The Panthers season comes to a close with a 20-8 record.